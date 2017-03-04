One planet, one race.

Let’s make this clear once and for all: you were born on earth so you have the right to be anywhere you want on earth. Everywhere you’re home. Fight against any institution or government that says otherwise. There is not such thing as an illegal immigrant because the concept of immigrant doesn’t exist at all. There is only one human race so there is not such thing as racism either. There is no us and them, there is only us. And if we don’t want to go extinct in a few decades, it’s time to start working together instead of working against each other.